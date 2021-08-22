More 330 , Coalition forces violate Hodeida armistice
The Arab coalition forces committed 339 violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported .
Among the violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays and Al-Jabaliya areas, and firing 490 artillery shells in 103 violations and 216 violations with various machine-gun bullets, according to the operations room.
The violations also included three raids by the coalition spy planes on 50th Street and Al-Faza areas, a warplane flight over Al-Jah, and 14 flights of spy aircraft over Kilo 16, Hays, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuhita areas