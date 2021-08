The official declerd the killing of a citizen by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the al-Raqw area in the Munabeh border district, Sa’ada province.

He stated that the warplane launched 5 raids on Serwah district and 2 raids on Madghal and Mahilya districts in Marib province, and targeted with 2 raids the al-Khasf areas of al-Hazm and al-Khanjar district in Khab Washa’af district, Jawf governorate.