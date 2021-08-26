Deputy FM Calls On Washington To Stop Misleading, Respond To True Peace

Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein Al-Ezzi called on the United States of America to stop its policy of misleading and to respond towards achieving true peace.

Al-Ezzi said on Twitter: “America stands behind our suffering to be used as a trading cover to pass its pressure on some countries of aggression.”

He explained the American pressures on those countries, saying: “Not out of stopping the war, but out of blackmail and extracting their own deals.”

Al-Ezzi called on “enemies from our people”, referring to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to respond to a real peace that spares blood and preserves the security of all.