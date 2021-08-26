United Nations called on the international community and donors to urgently fund the water, hygiene and sanitation sectors in Yemen.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen “OCHA” said – through its account on Twitter – that more than 15 million people in Yemen need assistance in the water, sanitation and hygiene sectors, noting that among them, “8 million are in urgent and immediate need.”

The office added that “what these sectors received does not exceed 7.8 percent of the required funding.”

It warned that “the humanitarian partners (field teams) will have to reduce the urgent water supply in September (next September) if urgent funding is not available.”