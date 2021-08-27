August 25: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, August 25, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were killed and three others were wounded after they were targeted by the Saudi border guards in the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh, near the Yemeni-Saudi border.

In Sanaa governorate, the warplanes of the Saudi-led air force conducted two raids on the Al-Qullad area in the Bani Matar district.

In Marib, 8 Saudi raids targeted Serwah district, while 7 other raids targeted the district of Rahba.

In Al-Jawf, a raid by the US-backed Saudi aggression targeted Al-Maraziq area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Room said that 272 violations were committed by the aggressors and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah and Al-Tuhayta.

The source explained that among the violations were the launching of 6 raids by spy planes on Al-Fazah, Al-Jah, and spotting 23 espionage drones flying over the airspace of Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Jah, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi.