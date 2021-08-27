August 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Saada, a citizen was killed by Saudi artillery shelling, which targeted Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh, near the border.

The US-backed Saudi aggression launched two raids on the Al-Zaher district and two raids on the Shada district.

Separate areas in Razih district were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling.

In Marib, the aggression launched 14 raids on the districts of Serwah, Mahleya and Rahba.

In Al-Bayda, it conducted two raids on the Nata district.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Liaison Officers Operations Room monitored 297 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries on ground. This includes the launching of two raids by combat drones on Al-Faza, the creation of combat fortifications in Kilo 16, the hovering of 9 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Mandhar, Al-Fazah, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuahyta, 13 violations by artillery shelling (91 shells), and 271 violations using various weapons.