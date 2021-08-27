Foreign Minister offers his congratulations to new Iranian counterpart

YemenExtra

Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf, offered on Wednesday his congratulations to the newly-appointed Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

In a cable, Sharaf congratulated Amirabdollahian, on his success to win the vote of confidence from the Iranian parliament.

Minister Sharaf expressed the readiness of his Ministry of the Government of National Salvation to strengthen communication with the Iranian FM and develop areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Sharaf called on the new Iranian Minister to visit the Republic of Yemen at a time that is agreed upon through the recognized official diplomatic channels.