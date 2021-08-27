President Al-Mashat stresses need to rehabilitate, build youth’s capabilities

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, stressed the importance of enhancing efforts to rehabilitate the youth and build their capabilities contributing to building new Yemen.

This came during his meeting on Wednesday with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohammed Hussein Al-Moaidi.

During the meeting, they discussed the progress of youth and sports activities, the conditions of federations and clubs and their programs during the current stage, ways to overcome on difficulties the ministry face.