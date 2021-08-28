Coalition continues to violate ceasefire agreement in Hodeida, launching several airstrikes on 3 provinces

Coalition forces continued to violate the Stockholm ceasefire agreement in the Hodeida province, while the warplane launched several airstrikes on 3 provinces , a military official said on Saturday.

The Coalition forces committed 261 violations including created new combat fortifications in al-Jah and Kilo 16 and areas, 7 violations by artillery shelling with 31 shells, and 237 violations with various gunshots, said the official.

The official added the Coalition forces waged 3 raids on al-Faza, al-Jabliya by spy planes and the flight of 11 spy planes in the airspace of al-Faza, al-Jabliya, al-Tuhaita.

The official stated that the Coalition warplane launched an airstrike on the district of Bakil al-Mir in Hajjah province, and a raid on the district of Serwah in Marib province.

The Coalition warplane targeted the al-Maraziq area in Khab Washa’af with 3 airstrikes in Jawf province and 3 airstrikes hit al-Rabuaa in Asir.