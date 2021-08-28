Yemen’s Capital Sanaa Confirms the Continuation of the Battle for Liberation and Supporting the Fronts

YemenExtra

The people of the capital of Sanaa, confirmed the continuation of the battle for liberation and independence, and to support the fronts until victory is achieved.

In several rallies last Friday within the capital, after Friday prayers, civilians praised the victories of the heroes of the army and the popular committees on various fronts.

A united statement issued by all protest declared the general mobilization to supply the fronts with men and money to confront the US-Saudi aggression, calling on the tribes of Yemen to support in the liberation battle and retrieve every inch of Yemeni land.

Moreover, the statement called on the people of Marib to be at the forefront of the heroes and expel the forces of invasion and the mercenaries from their city.

The statements warned of the consequences of neglecting the battle of liberation, emphasizing the support of Hezbollah, Palestine and all the free people of the nation to confront the US-Zionist project.