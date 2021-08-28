Houthi Replies to Guterres: Those Who Blockade, Strike and Occupy Yemen Are the Ones That Need to Stop

YemenExtra

In response to the statements of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, stressed that who is besieging Yemen needs to end it, and who bombs and occupies is the one who must stop their aggression.

“Whoever besieges is the one who breaks the siege, and whoever bombs and occupies is the one who stops,” the member of the Supreme Political Council said in a tweet last Friday evening.

“There is no sane person who tells the defender to stop attacking because he is simply a defender, and a besieged person cannot prevent himself from supplying,” he added.

On Friday evening, Guterres made statements calling on Sanaa to stop its military operations, ignoring, as usual, the US-Saudi aggression, siege, and the killing of the Yemeni people for nearly seven years now.