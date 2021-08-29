Saudi shelling kills three civilians in different areas within Saada province

YemenExtra

A number of three citizens were killed yesterday, Saturday, in missile and artillery shelling by the Saudi army on Monabbeh and Shada districts in Saada governorate.

A security source explained that the Saudi army intensified its targeting of civilians in villages near the border, confirming the death of two citizens in missile and artillery shelling in the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh. In addition, the Saudi army also targeted the Shada district with artillery shells, which led to the death of a citizen.

The source condemned the Saudi army’s deliberate targeting of civilians in the bordering villages, stressing the death of four citizens and the injury of five others in the Saudi bombing of the Monabbeh district during the past week.

Moreover, the US-backed Saudi air force carried out an airstrike in the Kitaf district, Saada governorate.