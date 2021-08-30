Accusations between mercenaries of the Saudi aggressors after a bloody attack on Airbase

YemenExtra

An attack was carried out on Al-Anad airbase, which resulted in killing over 40 militants and injuring 60 after missile and drone attacks carried out by an unknown group targeted the base located in Lahij province, southern Yemen during a morning queue of the Saudi-led aggression forces.

It is worth noting that the airbase is found in the southern regions of Yemen and it is considered the biggest airbase in the country. It is fully operated by the US-supported Saudi-led aggressive forces.

Informed sources confirmed that the recruits of the “Third Brigade” loyal to the exiled Hadi government, led by mercenary leader Abdul Rahman al-Lahji, “Abu Aisha”, were attacked anonymously, while the recruits receiving their salaries, killing 40 recruits and injuring 60 others.

The attack on the military base in Lahj triggered a war of mutual accusations between aggression factions of their involvement in the operation, amid reports of arrangements for a large-scale military battle between them.

Activists on social media accused the mercenary Abu Zara al-Muharami, the commander of Al-Amaliqa Brigade ((also known as Giants Brigades), of being behind the attack the brigade’s recruits, because of their commander loyalty to the so-called “ legitimacy” Hadi government.

“Abdul Rahman al-Lahji, commander of the brigade whose members were targeted today at al-Anad base, was not subject to the UAE and refused to be a follower,” Fared Alawlaqi said in a tweet.

“Today, the UAE is taking revenge on him and his members during the morning queue,” he added.

Bassem Hafez al-Yemeni explained: “The camp that was bombed at Al-Anad belonging to Third Al-Amaliqa Brigade, led by Abu Aisha al-Lahji, before Abu Zara al-Yafei divided the brigade and dispersed its members belonging to the Area of Sabiha and Lahj”, after they entered into confrontations with UAE forces in Mocha and the west coast.

The attack came after local media reported that UAE occupation forces had left al-Anad base in mid-July, following the arrival of US and Saudi forces at the base through the port of Aden.