118 Yemeni fishermen return after imprisonment in Eritrea

The General Authority for Fisheries in the Red Sea welcomed back 118 fishermen, who came back last Saturday, after they were detained in Eritrean prisons for varying periods.

Head of the General Authority for Fisheries and Fishing Ports in the Red Sea Hashem al-Dane’i said 68 fishermen arrived at the fishing port in Hodeida.

He pointed out that 50 fishermen arrived at al-Khouba Fishing Port, who were detained by the Eritrean authorities for a period ranging from 6 to 9 months.

He condemned the hostile practices carried out by the State of Eritrea and the Saudi-led coalition of aggression against the Yemeni fishermen.