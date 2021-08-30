Attorney General calls for completing investigations into aggression crimes

YemenExtra

Attorney General Judge Mohammed al-Dailami on Sunday stressed the importance of the integrated preparation of judicial files related to the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries’ crimes in accordance with the national and international legal rules and provisions.

This came during his presiding over a meeting in Sana’a to discuss the performance of the Unit for Monitoring and Documenting the Aggression’s Crimes at the Public Prosecution.

The meeting touched on the work mechanisms and ways to strengthen criminal investigation tools and coordination to accomplish all tasks related to all crimes of the aggressors.

At the meeting, the Attorney General was directed to add prosecution members to the investigation committees in the capital city and Sana’a province in order to well accomplish the tasks entrusted to them.