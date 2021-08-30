Deputy PM meets Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, OCHA Director in Yemen

Deputy Prime Minister for Services and Development Affairs Hussein Maqboli met on Sunday with Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations in Yemen Diego Zorrilla and Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs “OCHA” Sajjad Sajid.

During the meeting, Maqboli discussed with the UN officials a number of issues related to the humanitarian aspects and the situation in Yemen in light of the continued siege by the US-Saudi aggression.

The Deputy Prime Minister touched on the importance of the role of international and humanitarian organizations in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and the impact of the blockade on various areas of life in Yemen, including the service sectors represented in health, electricity, water and sanitation.

He pointed to the level of service sectors in Yemen, especially the health sector, as a result of the closure of ports and airports and the detention of fuel ships despite obtaining UN permits to enter the port of Hodeida.

Maqboli considered the detention of ships a violation of international charters and laws, stressing the necessity of separating the military side from the humanitarian side.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on international organizations to put pressure on the countries of the US-Saudi-Zionist-Emirati aggression to lift the siege because of its impact on various aspects of life in Yemen.

He also called for the opening of Sana’a International Airport and the return of flights due to the humanitarian conditions suffered by the Yemeni people, especially patients and students, which requires international organizations to stand firm and work to open the airport.

He said, “The transportation of patients, aid, and medicines requires cooling and air transport, and all of them are pending due to the siege policy, adding Sana’a Airport serves more than 80 percent of the population.”

He called on international organizations to carry out their responsibilities by pressuring the countries of aggression to open the port of Hodeida and lift the siege on Sana’a airport.

Maqboli also called on international organizations to support Yemen to face the damage caused by the floods that have exacerbated in recent years and resulted in the displacement and damage to infrastructure in various regions.

In return, the UN officials expressed their understanding of the humanitarian situation in Yemen as a result of the blockade, stressing that they will transfer the suffering to international organizations.

They pointed out that Yemen is one of the first countries to establish a humanitarian agency represented in the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which is considered the organizer of all humanitarian operations and coordination with international organizations.

Zorrilla and Sajid expressed their readiness to provide some consultations and organize training courses in the fields of humanitarian and disaster reduction.

