Several Raids Hit Ma’rib And Sa’ada, 260 Recorded Violations In Hodeidah Fronts

The coalition forces committed 260 violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported.

Among the violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in al-Faza, al-Jabaliya and Kilo 16 areas, the flaying of four warplanes over Hays, al-Faza, al-Jabaliya and al-Tuhita areas, and 14 flights of spy aircraft in the airspace of al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, al-Jah, al-Jabaliya, Hays and al-Tuhita areas, according to the operations room.

The violations also included a raid by the spy planes on al-Jah area, firing artillery shells in four violations, and 223 violations with various machine-gun bullets.

In the same context, The coalition launched 4 air raids on Serwah district in Ma’rib governorate and an air raid on Al-Zaher district in Saada governorate.