Hodeidah Port Seize six containers

YemenExtra

Security services in Hodeidah port seized six containers provided by World Health Organization (WHO) from the so-called King Salman Center .

Director of the Branch of the Supreme Council for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Hodeidah, Jaber al-Razhi explained that the shipment was contrary to the permits provided to it.

Al-Razhi condemned the misleading actions of the World Health Organization (WHO) to bring in the shipment of nets for people killed by missiles, aircraft and Saudi battleships.

He called on the World Health Organization to speed up the return of the shipment unless will be taken to destroy it…Calling the organization to officially apologize to the Yemeni people and their government.