Security forces seize ISIS warehouse containing explosives

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Interior spokesman, Brigadier General Abdul-Khaleq Al-Ajri, explained that the Al-Bayda Governorate police carried out a security operation, during which they were able to discover a weapon depot and a factory for preparing explosives belts and other kinds of explosives belonging to the criminal takfiri organizations (ISIS-Al-Qaeda), who are affiliated with the US-Saudi aggressors and were recently repelled from the area.

Brigadier-General Al-Ajri explained that the security operation raided the house of the takfiri Abdullah Othman Al-Humaiqani (Abu Ruqayyah) in the isolation of Al-Burman in the Al-Zaher district.

He indicated that a warehouse and a factory for preparing explosive devices and belts had been found containing 15 land mines, 9 individual explosive devices, 151 assorted shells, all of which were intended to be used as explosive bombs, 15 bomb molds, and a number of electrical circuits used in detonating the explosives.

The interior spokesman pointed out that the seized explosives were intended to target citizens, members of the army, security and popular committees, and social figures resisting the aggression and its allies in the region.

The Interior Ministry spokesman praised the citizens’ role in uncovering the remaining hideouts of criminal groups, stressing that their cooperation with security men contributed to enhancing security and stability.