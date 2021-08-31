The dispose of 171 tons of rotten seeds provided by (FAO) under the name of aid to the Yemeni people

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation in Dhamar Governorate destroyed 171 tons of rotten seeds provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations “FAO” under the name of aid to the Yemeni people.

The Director-General of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Agriculture, Abdul Wahab Al-Khail, confirmed to the Al-Masirah channel that the destroyed quantity, through which FAO wanted to destroy agriculture in Yemen, indicated that the bulk of the quantity was destined for the occupied lands in the southern governorates.

We hold the United Nations fully responsible for bringing infected seeds with fungi that destroy farming lands.

He explained that the bags, in which the seeds were packed, some of them bear the slogan of the so-called “King Salman Center” and “Emirati aid”, who are attacking the Yemeni people, stressing that Yemen does not need the help of mined organizations, but we call on them to stop the harm and lift the siege on the Yemeni people.

For his part, the head of the Internal Quarantine Department in the General Administration of Plant Protection, Eng. Abdullah Al-Zayadi, indicated that the seeds provided by FAO are infected with the fungus “Craviolaria”, and it is a new fungus that has invaded Yemen to eliminate agricultural crops.

In turn, a specialist in the General Department of Quality Control in the Ministry of Agriculture, Eng. Riad Hazaa, explained that if this fungus spread on agricultural lands in Yemen, it would cause great damage to agricultural crops.

It is worth mentioning that on April 12, the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation destroyed more than 240 tons of rotten seeds provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Hodeidah Governorate.