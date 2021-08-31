Saudi shelling kills a civilian on Saada, northern Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, a citizen was killed by a Saudi bombardment that targeted the district of Shada in Saada governorate.

The Saudi army targeted with dozens of rocket and artillery shells the Shada district, near the border, and the shelling led to the death of a citizen and damaged a number of citizens’ homes and farms, an official source reported.

The source condemned this brutal crime, which is added to a long series of other heinous crimes committed by the Saudi army against the citizens in the villages near the Yemeni-Saudi border.