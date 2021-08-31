The Services Of 100 Medical Facilities Suspended Due To The Lack Of Fuel

The health sector in the Municipality confirmed that the continued detention of oil derivatives ships caused power outages, halted services in 100 medical facilities, and decreased the level of healthcare provision for patients.

In a vigil organized by the Health Office in the Municipality in cooperation with the Yemeni Oil Company today, Monday, in front of the United Nations office in Sana’a, the health sector members of the Secretariat condemned the continued piracy and the detention of fuel ships, which doubled the suffering of patients.

A statement issued by the stand, which was attended by the CEO of the company, Ammar Al-Adrai, confirmed that the disruption of oil derivatives will lead to the cessation of medical services and health care in health facilities and facilities.