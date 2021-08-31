Yemen, UN discuss priorities of humanitarian challenges

Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor discussed on Monday with Deputy Resident Coordinator of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs Diego Zorrilla the priorities for joint action between Yemen and the United Nations towards humanitarian and development challenges.

The meeting focused on the work mechanisms between the government and the United Nations through its office, and organizations its affiliates to limit the tragic effects caused by the continuation of the aggression for the seventh year in row.

The meeting, which included Director of the OCHA office in Sana’a Sajjad Sajid, touched on the process to continue to assess the current situation in various priority sectors such as the port of Hodeida, and improving the conditions of citizens.

The meeting also discussed the International Monetary Fund’s decision to provide 466.8

Special drawing rights (SDRs) equivalent to approximately $650 million to the fugitive Hadi’s government and its obvious negatives in light of its financial and administrative corruption, and its exploitation of grants and foreign aid for personal enrichment, most of which will go to private accounts, and prolonging aggression and internal war imposed on Yemen.

Prime Minister Bin Habtoor stressed that the Salvation Government – in light of these indicators – and any government coming in the period after ending the aggression will not bear the consequences of this decision and its financial impact, but rather the financier that is fully aware of the state of corruption on the other side, Hadi and his followers, which is confirmed by local and international reports.

Bin Habtoor pointed out that this amount will contribute to a further deterioration of the value of the national currency against foreign currencies.

The Prime Minister denounced the shameful international stance regarding the continuation of aggression, siege and crimes against the Yemeni people.

For his part, the Deputy Resident Coordinator of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs referred to what he witnessed during his visit the tragic conditions experienced by the people of Yemen in Amran and a number of provinces.

He pointed out that the deterioration of the economic situation was reflected in the humanitarian aspects, as a result of the imposed restrictions, and the continued closure of Sana’a International Airport and the port of Hodeida, explaining that the development need is greater than the humanitarian need, and this aspect should be given special importance.

Zorilla stressed that the loud voice of the United Nations in its demand of the UN Security Council to reopen Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeida will continue and work with countries with global influence and rich countries to stop the economic collapse, including continuing to support the humanitarian side, and support any other options of an economic or developmental nature.

sources:SABA