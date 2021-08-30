The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sends a letter of protest to the International Monetary Fund

YemenExtra

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Salvation Government, Hisham Sharaf, sent a letter of protest and alert to the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund(IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, regarding the Fund’s decision to grant $650 million to the mercenary government.

Sharaf stressed that despite the justifications and motives of the International Fund, the financial and administrative corruption of the mercenary government and the Aden Bank branch confirms that it will not use this loan for humanitarian purposes, but rather it will be used to prolong the aggression on Yemen.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs held the International Monetary Fund fully responsible for providing the loan, most of which will undoubtedly go to private accounts and fictitious exchanges within the framework of a systematic corruption process.

He also stressed that the National Salvation Government or any future government will not bear any responsibility or consequences for this decision of the IMF.

Sharaf said that the management of the International Monetary Fund will be the main body responsible for the misuse of these funds.