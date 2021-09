YemenExtra

A woman was injured today, as a result of the explosion of a landmine from the remnants of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggressors in Sana’a.

A security source in the governorate confirmed that a woman was wounded and taken to hospital as a result of the explosion of a landmine left by the mercenaries affiliated with the aggressors on a farm in the village of Al-Houl, Ayal Ghafir, Nehm District.