The found of over 5,000 tons of spoiled food in WFP Warehouses

The General Department of Plant Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation seized 5,493 tons of green and dry peas in World Food Program (WFP) warehouses that have been infected and are not for human consumption.

“It was verified that the shipment was infected with warehouse pests in its different phases and in proportions that exceeded the permissible under the Quarantine Law,” Director of Plant Protection Department, Engineer Hilal Al-Jashari, said.

Al-Jashari confirmed that the shipment, which the WFP seeks to bring into Yemen as aid, has been rejected and would be returned to the country of origin (the USA) after completing the legal procedures.

It is noteworthy that this shipment is the second that was seized within two months. During the last period, a shipment of infected peas belonging to the WFP, weighing 1,768 tons, was seized at the Quarantine station in Hodeida, coming from Ukraine.