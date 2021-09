YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi warplanes carried out, on Wednesday, 39 raids on Marib province, a security official said.

The official added the aggressor’s fighters targeted Rahba district with 14 raids and Serwah district with 17 raids, in addition to targeted the district of Madghal with 8 airstrikes.

Moreover, the source confirmed the raids resulted in serious damage to civilians’ properties.