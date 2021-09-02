A civilian injured by the mercenaries shooting in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

A citizen was wounded, today, Wednesday, in the bombing of the forces of aggression on the Al-Salakhana area in the city of Al-Hodeidah.

A security source explained that the mercenaries of the aggression continued to violate the truce agreement and targeted the Al-Salakhana area with heavy weapons, which led to the serious injury of a citizen and damage to a number of citizens’ properties.

The source condemned the heinous crime and the silence of the UN monitoring committees, pointing out that the crime took place hours after three citizens were wounded in artillery shelling by the mercenaries of the aggression on one of the branches of the Thabet Brothers Company in the Shuhada neighborhood.