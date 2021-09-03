Sep 2: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi-led fighter jets targeted with ten raids the district of Serwah and launched three other raids on the Rahba district.

In Al-Jawf Governorate, a number of 14 raids targeted the Al-Hazm desert.

In Saada, a Saudi raid targeted Al-Zaher district.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room in Al-Hodeidah monitored 278 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries on ground during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of 20 espionage drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta, and launching 6 raids by combat drones on Al-Faza, Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya.