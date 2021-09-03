Yemeni Capital and Other Cities Mourn Imam Zayd’s Martyrdom in Rallies

YemenExtra

The capital, Sanaa witnessed this Thursday a massive rally in the airport street square, along with other rallies all over Yemen, in commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid, peace be upon him.

The participants in the rallies raised slogans expressing the importance of commemorating this anniversary, to confirm the continuation of the path of Imam Zayd, peace be upon him, and learn from his courage and sacrifices, in facing the US-Saudi aggression.

They also raised banners condemning America’s crimes against the Arab nation as a whole and the looting of its wealth, and emphasizing the continuation of the boycott of American and Israeli goods.

The participants chanted slogans expressing the greatness of Imam Zayd’s revolution, and the importance of drawing lessons from it, to strengthen steadfastness, and continue to supply the fronts with money and recruits until victory is achieved.

The mass rallies reaffirmed the continuation of steadfastness, and supporting the army with all possible means in the face of this aggression, assuring to continue the battle for liberation and independence and to reject foreign tutelage and domination, until victory is achieved, regardless of the sacrifices.