President stresses importance of improving services, development performance in provinces

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat has visited the Ministry of Local Administration.

President al-Mashat briefed on the progress of work in the ministry, the supervisory and control tasks it performs on the local authority agencies, and the efforts made to improve the level of service, development, and administrative performance at the level of the capital Sana’a, governorates, and districts.

The President also was briefed by the Minister of Local Administration Ali a-Qaisi a clarification about what the ministry is doing in the field of building local capacities, training, and qualifying local staff.

Minister al-Qaisi also touched on the achievements of the local authority, during the past period, at the level of the capital Sana’a and the provinces in implementing strategic goals in coordination with various government agencies.

President al-Mashat urged the importance of the governors’ follow-up to perform their duties and responsibilities and to go to the field to see the conditions of citizens and inspect their needs.

He directed the Minister of Local Administration to form an operations room in the ministry to follow up on the governors on a daily basis on what will be accomplished.