Revolution leader: the aggression against Yemen, the conspiracies against countries serve USA, Israel

Revolution leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi affirmed on Thursday that the aggression against Yemen and the conspiracies against the countries of the region serve America and Israel, and there is no ambiguity in the Saudi regime’s alliance with America and Israel.

Al-Houthi said, in his speech on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid bin Ali, peace be upon them, Yemen face the USA and Israeli tyranny and their tools with insight first and then Jihad and the alternative to insight is blindness.

The Leader of the Revolution reiterated the continuation of confronting the aggression, saying: “Shame on the silent and the weak.”

He pointed out the importance of drawing lessons from this memory and an important memory to awaken all the heedless and whose who evading responsibility.

He pointed out that the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid, peace be upon him, links us to a blessed renaissance whose effects have extended today, and it is an extension of the renaissance of his grandfather Imam Hussein.

He pointed out that American and Israeli tyranny poses a serious threat to the reality of the nation in its religion, security, freedom and dignity, noting that “American tyranny targets our nation in all fields.”

The Leader of the Revolution stated that the crimes committed against the Yemeni people exceeded the ability of the United States to cover them up.

He stressed that those who have the options to join the US-Israel alliance or remain silent are mistaken, adding: “We cannot remain silent in the face of American and Israeli tyranny, and our nation is being abused and oppressed, from Palestine to Yemen.”

He said: “God’s book does not allow us to remain silent in the face of aggression and siege on our people.”

He added, “If we had neglected our battle, the American, Israeli and British bases would have been in Sana’a, and in various Yemen’s provinces.”

Al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni people will be free and will not be beggars in front of al-Saud or al-Nahyan doors.

Saba