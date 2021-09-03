Coalition Commit 202 Violations Of Sweden’s Agreement In Hodeidah

The coalition committed on Wednesday 202 violations of ceasefire and Sweden’s agreements in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, including establishing new combat fortifications in Kilo 16, Faza and Jabalia areas, a source in the Correlation and Coordination Operations Room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included four raids of coalition’s warplanes hit Faza area and Tuhayta district and flying of nine spy aircrafts over Faza, Jah, Jabalia, areas and Tuhayta district.

The Coalition also carried out 14 violations by an artillery bombardment using 132 shells and 172 breaches by various machine guns.