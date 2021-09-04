UN ignores new health disaster in Yemen as a result of fuel run-out

YemenExtra

The United Nations is once again ignoring a new health disaster as a result of the run-out of fuel from medical facilities due to the continued maritime piracy of the US-led aggression coalition states and their Saudi and UAE instruments, and the detention of oil derivatives vessels.

This disregard, unsanctioned and the international silence applied gave the green light to the of US-Saudi Aggression Coalition to tighten the noose on the Yemeni people by not allowing any oil ship to enter the port of Hodeida, in flagrant violation of international and humanitarian conventions and laws, exacerbating living and economic conditions.

The health sector faces difficult conditions that negatively affect its services to patients and put their lives at risk of death in light of the intransigence of the aggression coalition and its deliberate detention of oil derivatives vessels and the denial of access to the port of Hodeida.

The alarm began to sound in hospitals, centers, and health units and became threatened with interruption as a result of the depletion of stocks of oil derivatives, putting patients’ lives at risk.

Despite repeated appeals to the rescue government in all its affected sectors, notably the health sector, the aggression coalition is deliberately exercising the harshest sanctions and crimes against Yemenis living under the embargo, which has led to the run-out of fuel from the oil company’s warehouses, which threatens an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

Hospitals, centers, and health facilities rely entirely on oil derivatives to provide them with energy to operate medical, diagnostic, and therapeutic devices, ambulances, and emergencies and to transport doctors, paramedics, and health workers.

The health sector of the Capital announced the suspension of services in 100 medical facilities and the decline in the level of health care for patients.

A statement issued by the secretariat’s health sector confirmed that the interruption of oil derivatives will lead to the suspension of medical services and health care in facilities.

The statement noted that intensive care services, newborns, and operations are among the departments most affected by the power outage, due to the lack of oil derivatives, in addition to the impact on the level of conservation and storage of medicines, shops, and vaccines.

He stressed that most of the secretariat’s medical facilities had declined in the level of service delivery, routine activities, immunization campaigns, and others.

The statement stated that the continued provision of health-care services and activities depended on the provision of oil derivatives, and the discontinuation of such substances meant a new humanitarian disaster.

Dr. Mutahar al-Marwni, director of the Secretariat’s Health Office, considered the continuation of maritime piracy and the detention of fuel vessels a crime by all standards because its detention leads to the death of many patients in emergency and dialysis departments and operations and the suspension of medical devices and oxygen plants.

He called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently to put pressure on the forces of aggression to release fuel vessels to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Warnings issued by the Ministry of Public Health and Population follow the risk of health facilities being shut down due to the lack of oil derivatives.

In its latest statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed the intransigence of the countries of the aggression coalition, its continued maritime piracy, and the denial of entry of ships despite obtaining permits from the United Nations. Noting that these acts are justified only by the diabolical desire of the leaders of these countries to kill the Yemeni man.

It pointed out that the shameful silence of the United Nations and the state of stagnation and shameful bias of the coalition of aggression, despite its explicit recognition of the exacerbation of human suffering caused by the acute shortage of fuel supplies and its emphasis on ensuring the flow of basic commodities, contradicts the charters for which the United Nations was established and contradicts the basic principles of protection and humanitarian relief.

Saba