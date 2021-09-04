273 is the total of airstrikes waged on Marib in August

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-Emirati aggression launched more than 273 air raids on separate areas in the districts of Serwah, Rahba, Majzar, Jabal Murad, Madghal, Raghwan and Mahlia in Marib Governorate during the month of August.

The Saudi-led military aircraft launched 159 raids on Serwah district and 69 raids on Rahba district during the month of August, a military source reported to YemenExtra.

Moreover, 17 raids targeted Majzar district, 10 air on Jabal Murad district, 9 air raids on Mudaghl district, 4 raids on Raghwan district, and 5 raids on Mahlia district in Marib governorate, the source added.

The source condemned the dangerous escalation of the forces of aggression in Marib governorate, pointing out that the raids on Marib expose the falsehood of the American calls to stop military operations in Marib, stressing that the armed forces will continue in liberating the province and every inch of Yemen.