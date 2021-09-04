Protest gatherings held in Hodeida to denounce continuation of blockade

YemenExtra

Several protest gatherings were held on Friday in Hodeida province denouncing the Saudi-American-UAE continued aggression and unjust blockade .

This Protest came in commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Zeid (as) under the slogan “On the path of Imam Zeid “Vision and jihad.”

The participants denounced the crimes of aggression against the Yemeni people, under a flawed international silence.

The statement confirmed the continuation of Imam Zeid’s approach in confronting the Saudi-led aggressive coalition that is backed and directed by the US and UK.