Britain spies on Yemeni telecommunications

YemenExtra

Executive sources of the Almasirah channel revealed that the British have a spying base at Al-Ghaydah Airport in Al-Mahra Governorate, east of Yemen.

The sources reported that the British were practicing espionage on Yemeni communications from a number of ships via the sea cable off al-Ghaydah.

The sources explained that the British took the data of the Yemeni Communication Company, confirming the espionage operation includes all of Yemen and not one region without another.

The illegal British activity comes within an intelligence framework that violates the sovereignty of Yemen, in an attempt by Britain to serve the aggression and the occupation of Yemen.