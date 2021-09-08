The release of 32 Yemeni fishermen from Saudi pinions

YemenExtra

32 fishermen arrived in Hodeidah this Wednesday in Hodeidah province after they were held in Saudi prisons.

The Head of the General Authority for Fisheries and Fishing Ports in the Red Sea, Hashem al-Dane’i, said that the brutal detention against those fishermen in the Red Sea is not justified at all, as they were merely fishing near Dahrab island in Yemeni territorial waters. He explained that the Saudi pirates looted their hunting crop and all their possessions and took them to prison found on the island of Fursan.

Al-Dane’i condemned the ongoing practices, kidnappings, and violations of Yemeni fishermen by the forces of aggression aimed at tightening the noose on them and compounding their suffering.

Al-Dane’i directed that returning fishermen be given all care, attention, and work to create conditions and possibilities for their normal lives, enabling them to overcome difficult living conditions as the blockade continued.