The killing of a civilian by the Saudi border guards’ fire in Saada

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed today, Wednesday, by Saudi fire against areas near the border in Saada Governorate.

The Saudi border guards fired their machine guns at citizens in the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, located near the border, which led to the death of a citizen, an official source reported.

This crime comes hours after a citizen was killed by Saudi forces in Al-Sheikh area, located in the same aforementioned district.

It should be noted that the Saudi enemy targets villages near the border with rockets, artillery shells and machine guns on a daily basis, in light of international silence.