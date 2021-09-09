Local Authority Of Taiz Condemns coalition’s Targeting For Province

The local authority of Taiz province condemned the hysterical bombing of coalition’s warplanes on the province.

In a statement, the local authority affirmed that targeting the civil facilities and residential neighborhoods and causing panic and fear in the hearts of children and women is a crime that contravenes the laws, charters and international humanitarian law.

The statement called for strengthening cohesion, alignment, and mobilization to the fronts of defending the homeland.

It also appealed the humanitarian organizations to stop crimes that coalition’s forces commit against Yemeni people.