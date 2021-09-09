Total Disruption Of Saudi Oil Production Export Sites In Ras Tanura

Saudi media revealed a complete cessation of oil production and export activity in Ras Tanura area, following a wide and qualitative attack by Sana’a forces in the Saudi depth.

The Saudi online newspaper Al-Waqiah said that fire in the fourth production area in Ras Tanura and the sixth distribution line in the same area halted the production since the early hours of Sunday morning.

It also confirmed that production and distribution activities were postponed until further notice due to the large damage to the fourth production line and the sixth distribution pipeline.

The official spokesman for the Yemeni army forces, Yahya Saree, revealed that missile force and the drone air force carried out a joint operation called “Operation Balance of Deterrence Seven” targeting a number of sensitive Saudi sites in the east and south of the Kingdom, including Aramco in Ras Al-Tanura in Dammam.

He pointed out that seventh Operation Balanced Deterrence targeted Aramco facilities in (Ras Al-Tanura) in Dammam region, eastern Saudi Arabia, with eight Sammad 3 drones (Zulfiqar) ballistic missile, and bombed Aramco facilities in the regions of Jeddah, Jizan and Najran with five Badr ballistic missiles and two Sammad 3 drones.

