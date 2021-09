Man killed, two injured in coalition’s fires in Hodeida, Sa’ada

A man was killed by Saudi border guards’ fires on al-Raqo area in Munabeh border district in Sa’ada province, a military official said on Thursday.

The official added another man was injured in the coalition’s fires in the same district, adding the coalition waged a raid on al-Fara’ area in Ketaf district in Sa’ada.

He said a man was wounded in coalition forces’ fires on Qataba village in al-Jabaliya area in al-Tuhaita district in Hodeida province.