Coalition Violates Ceasefire 576 Times in Hodeida

The coalition forces committed on Tuesday 576 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the coalition forces committed 60 violations in which they fired 580 artillery shells and 463 violations with various gunshots.

He said the coalition forces waged 8 raids on al-Faza, al-Jabaliya and al-Jah areas while 40 spy planes flew over Hays, al-Faza, al-Jah, al-Jabaliya, al-Mandher, Kilo 16, Hodeida city, al-Durayhimi and al-Tuhaita areas.