September 9: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi-led fighters carried out six raids on Serwah district, and two raids on Mudghal and Majzar districts.

In Saada, Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted the Shada district near the border, while separate areas within Monabbeh district was subjected to Saudi artillery shelling.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Liaison Officers Room, in Al-Hodeidah coastal province, monitored 274 violations committed within the past 24 hours by the Saudi aggressors and their mercenaries.

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in the Jabalya, the hovering of 6 espionage UAVs over various areas in the province, artillery shelling with a number of 244 shells and 236 other violations carried out using umpteen of weapons.