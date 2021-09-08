Violations against Hodeidah coastal province amount to 576

YemenExtra

The forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression and their mercenaries committed 576 violations on Wednesday against the agreement stating truce in all fronts in Hodeidah province, a military official said.

The source pointed out that 60 violations from the total were by launching over 580 shells, while 463 others were conducted by various weapons.

Moreover, the violations included 8 raids on al-Faza, al-Jabaliya and al-Jah areas and the hovering of 6 warplanes over Haiss, al-Faza, al-Jah and al-Jabaliya areas.

The official added 34 aggression’s spy planes flew over al-Mandher, Kilo 16, Hodeida city, Hays, al-Durayhimi, al-Jah, al-Jabaliya and al-Tuhaita areas.