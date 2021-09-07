The Red Cross can visit out detention centers anytime, but they can not with the other side: Al-Murtada

YemenExtra

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, confirmed on Monday that their relationship with the Red Cross is at a good level, assuring that all of their holding centers are open for the Red Cross’s regular visits, pointing out they have nothing to hide or be scared of.

Al-Murtada added that the other party has so far refused to open its detention centers and prisons, which include prisoners of the army and people’s committees, to The Red Cross, which explains that they are trying to hide their brutal practices and violations against them.

On an interview with Al-Masirah channel, the head of the committee said that they have directives to deal with the prisoners as guests and provide them with all the necessary services despite the circumstances of the aggression and siege.

“The Red Cross promised us to visit prisons and detention centers under the control of mercenaries, and we have not received any response from them so far, except for promises to re-attempt to persuade the mercenary government to open these prisons,” Al-Murtada said.

Moreover, al-Murtada indicated that there are not any close breakthrough in the prisoners’ file, explaining that the envoy’s office is in contact with the prisoners’ committee in Sana’a, but there efforts did not reach the level wanted by this kind of file, adding, “We are doing everything we can to complete this file, and the other side is continuing its employment policy to obtain polotical gains.”

It is worth noting that Al-Masirah channel had shown recordings of prisoners belonging to the forces of the Saudi aggressors during a private visit to one of their detention centers. The prisoners appealed to the Riyadh government to pay attention to them and take care of their families, stressing that the mercenary government in Ryiadh cut their salaries and left their families suffering from difficult conditions.