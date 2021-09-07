Angry protests in occupied regions due to lack of electricity

YemenExtra

The city of Al-Houta in Lahj governorate, which is under the control of the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces, witnessed angry protests as a result of the continued power outages in the city and its suburbs for the fourth consecutive day.

Protesters burned tires and blocked main roads in the city, which prevented cars and tankers from passing through, causing movement to stop and cars crowding in long queues that lasted for several hours.

Many citizens stressed the escalation of their protests in the event of the continued power outage, calling for permanent solutions to this problem.

Several media sources said that that the electricity crisis will continue for several weeks.

It is noteworthy that anger prevails in most of the southern governorates due to power cut-off and the deterioration of services.