13 Saudi Airstrikes on Marib and Saada; 505 violations recorded in Hodeidah

Today, Monday, the Saudi-led air force, backed the US, carried out 13 raids on the governorates of Marib and Saada.

A security source explained that the aggressors’ warplanes launched 5 aerial raids on Jabal Murad district, and 5 air raids on Serwah and Madghal districts in Marib governorate. While in Saada province, it conducted two raids on Al-Fer area in Kitaf district, and a raid on Al-Zaher district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room said that the forces of aggression committed 505 violations on the truce agreement in Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Jabalya.

The source added that among the violations was: 5 raids by combat drones against Haiss, 35 espionage UAVs flying over Kilo 16, the city, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta. Also, 30 breaches by artillery shelling (with 121 shells) and 426 breaches using umpteen of weapons.