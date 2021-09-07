President Visits Ministry of Industry and Trade, Calls on Supervision Over Prices

YemenExtra

The President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat took an inspectorial visit to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

During the visit, the President chaired a meeting with the minister and its employees, which the presence of the governor of the Central Bank of Yemen, Hashem Esmail.

The president directed the forming of a committee to determine and adjust the prices of goods and costs of services to help civilians.

Moreover, he ordered the governors to cooperate with the offices of the Ministry in their provinces to control the prices, calling the people to support the Ministry’s efforts to implement its various plans and programs.

He stressed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade should serve all citizens, from Al-Mahra province to Sa’ada province.