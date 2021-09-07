FM calls for pressure on Saudi regime to lift siege on Sana’a airport

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Monday called on the American and British administrations to pressure the Saudi regime to immediately lift the siege on Sana’a International Airport and other Yemeni ports.

In response to the US and British foreign ministers’ statements and their call for Sana’a to commit to an immediate ceasefire, Sharaf said: “this speech is supposed to be directed to the aggressors against Yemen, who continue to bomb it, impose a blockade on the Yemeni ports and airports, and prevent the entry of oil and medicine ships.”

The Foreign Minister considered the statements an attempt to “shuffle the cards in front of the world, and throw the ball into Sana’a’s court as if it was the aggressor who started this unjust war.”

The positions of the American and British administrations are just international political hypocrisy, and aimed to please the Saudi regime to continue buying weapons, he added.

Sharaf stressed that such biased statements to the aggressor party “will never contribute to achieving the desired peace.”